International Yoga Day celebrated at famous Martand Sun Temple in Anantnag

International Yoga Day was celebrated at Martand Sun Temple at Mattan in Anantnag of South Kashmir. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar also participated besides scores of youths and government officials. Many boys and girls enjoyed the session very keenly as after a long time this session was held for the first time in Martand Sun Temple of Anantnag.