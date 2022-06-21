International Yoga Day 2022 Yog Guru Ramdev performs yoga

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2022, Yog Guru Ramdev on June 21 performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Children and many other people also attended the event. The theme of the International Yoga Day 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. Yoga day will be celebrated at 75 iconic locations across the country.