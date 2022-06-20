International Yoga Day 2022 Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami participates in ‘Run for Yoga’ event in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on June 20 participated in ‘Run for Yoga'’ event in Dehradun ahead of International Yoga Day. Addressing the event, CM Pushkar Dhami said, “Yoga keeps our body, mind healthy and positive. I urge everyone to practice Yoga and celebrate International Day of Yoga as a festival.”