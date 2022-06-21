International Yoga Day 2022 ITBP jawans dedicate song on Yoga Day

Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans on June 21 dedicated a song on International Yoga Day 2022. ITBP have been promoting yoga at different high-altitude Himalayan ranges on India-China borders including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh over the years.