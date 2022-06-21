International Yoga Day 2022 CM Yogi Adityanath takes part in celebrations in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Yoga to mark the 8th International Yoga Day on June 21 in Lucknow. The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015. This year the theme for the celebration is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.