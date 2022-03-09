International Women’s Day: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates best women COVID-19 vaccinators

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on March 08, felicitated 72 women vaccinators from 36 States and Union Territories as 'Best Women COVID-19 Vaccinators' and applauded their efforts. "If today, India is a global leader in the COVID-19 vaccination program, the credit goes to our women vaccinators across the country. Women should get equal opportunities in comparison to men. The health sector is incomplete without women's participation," said Mansukh Mandaviya.