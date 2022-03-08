International Women’s Day: Congress MLA Amba Prasad rides a horse to Jharkhand Assembly

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Congress MLA Amba Prasad on March 08 rode a horse to the Jharkhand Assembly. The horse has been gifted to her by a retired Army officer. She appealed to the parents that they must educate their daughters. “There is Durga, Jhansi ki Rani in every woman, she should face every challenge with strength. Parents must educate their daughters as women are doing well in every field,” she added.