International Salon “Archimedes" showcases variety of inventions in Moscow

Wide variety of inventions in the fields from archival to defence were showcased by the participants of “Archimedes" Moscow international salon. The event was occurred in one of the capital's exhibition spaces and brought together more than 200 authors from 20 countries. This train model is not a toy but the stand of the Russian railways research institute. It has a radio system for exchanging technical information with trains. The technology is already being tested in real conditions. Instead of paint - coloured glazing. Foundations is made of pastries or, for example, a cup of coffee. Inventors from Tver State University admit that the idea is not entirely new. Puree is suitable for printing - fruit or potato one. Potential customers, cafes & restaurants, are already interested in the development, the device authors say. Several stand related to defence include construction equipment, training simulators, experimental alloys or chemical compounds were presented at the exhibition. The "Archimedes" salon organisers have prepared an extensive business programme for the guests. Inventors were able, as they say - to learn first-hand about the intellectual rights management. Exhibition participants presented over 500 developments. The authors of the most interesting ones received the "100 best inventions of the 21st century" award. The international salon is held annually. The current one has gathered guests for the 25th time.