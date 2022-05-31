International institutions recognise reducing poverty in India: PM Modi in Shimla

While attending an event to celebrate the 8 years of the BJP government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31 in Shimla, said that the International institutions are also accepting that poverty is reducing in India. “Today India extends its hand for help in COVID-19, we sent medicines, vaccines to over 150 countries. International institutions are also accepting that poverty is reducing in India,” PM Modi said.