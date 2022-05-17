International Drugs Syndicate busted, Heroin worth 40 Crore seized

Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended two active members of the International Narcotic Drugs Syndicate, identified as Nigerian National Obumuneme Nwachukwu and Rakesh Kumar. Obumuneme Nwachukwu is the kingpin of this drug syndicate. A total of 6.2 kg of Heroin has been recovered from both the arrested drug suppliers. The value of the recovered heroin is more than Rs. 40 Crore in the International Market. The Investigating team arrested Rakesh from Mukarba Chowk Bus Stand, G.T. Karnal Road, while he was going to Ludhiana for supplying the drugs in Punjab. During his search, 4 kg of Heroin was recovered from the bag he was carrying. Arrested Rakesh disclosed to have received the supply of recovered heroin from Obumuneme, a Delhi based Nigerian in Chanakya Place in Uttam Nagar. He further disclosed that the accused Nigerian National used to receive the consignments of drugs from his fellow Nigerian Nationals also residing in the same area. At the instance of Rakesh, Obumuneme was also arrested from his rented house in Chanakya place. 2.2 kg of Heroin was recovered from his possession.