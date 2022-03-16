International Day to Combat Islamophobia may end up downplaying phobias against other religions India at UNSC

India on March 15 expressed concern at having an International Day to Combat Islamophobia on March 15 as it may end up downplaying the seriousness of phobias against all other religions, and said it is time that we acknowledged the prevalence of religiophobia, rather than single out just one. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti made these remarks during the UNSC resolution on International Day to Combat Islamophobia."We are concerned about elevating the phobia against one religion to the level of an international day, to the exclusion of all the others," Tirumurti said. "Celebration of a religion is one thing but to commemorate the combating of hatred against one religion is quite another. This resolution may well end up downplaying the seriousness of phobias against all other religions," he added.