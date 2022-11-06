International Buddhist Confederation celebrates its tenth anniversary in New Delhi

Buddhist delegates from around the world were invited by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on saturday to mark the tenth anniversary of Confederation in Hotel Samrat, New Delhi. The event began with the lightening of lamp and offering of flowers to the Buddha statue by the guest of honour, Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche of Drepung Loseling Monastery, Himachal Pradesh. It was followed by a religious chanting by monks which ensured the auspiousness of the event. Along with various dignitaries and diplomats, prominent monks from Nepal, Sri Lanka, and elsewhere assembled in the event.