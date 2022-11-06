Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

International Buddhist Confederation celebrates its tenth anniversary in New Delhi

Buddhist delegates from around the world were invited by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) on saturday to mark the tenth anniversary of Confederation in Hotel Samrat, New Delhi. The event began with the lightening of lamp and offering of flowers to the Buddha statue by the guest of honour, Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche of Drepung Loseling Monastery, Himachal Pradesh. It was followed by a religious chanting by monks which ensured the auspiousness of the event. Along with various dignitaries and diplomats, prominent monks from Nepal, Sri Lanka, and elsewhere assembled in the event.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
Sara Ali Khan looks exquisite in bold golden dress, fans say 'you've raised the temperature'
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.