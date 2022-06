Intern doctors of Tripura Medical College stage protest demanding hike in stipend

Medical services at the Tripura Medical College and Hospital came to halt after the intern doctors launched a protest on June 13 demanding an increase in honorarium and waiving of hostel fees. "We're being overworked & underpaid. The stipend of intern doctors have not been increased since 2015. We've decided not to work unless our demands are fulfilled," said an intern.