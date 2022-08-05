Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Inter-College Women’s Table Tennis Championship starts in Srinagar

A 4-day-long Inter-College Women’s Table Tennis Championship started at the Government College for Women in Srinagar. It is being organised by the Physical Education Department of the college. The motive of the championship is to provide a platform to the girls to show their talent in sports. There is an active participation of girls in the championship. After the opening ceremony, eight matches were played. Experts also highlighted the importance of sports activities that should be increased among the youths at the event. 16 teams from various colleges are participating in the championship. Due to COVID, these types of activities were restricted for the students for the last two years. These kinds of sports activities are very important for the students to maintain their physical fitness. It is getting a good response from sports lovers and they demand that this type of championship should be continued in future.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WATCH: Ghevar at Rs 25,000 per kg! Agra shop's special dish will blow your mind
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.