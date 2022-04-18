Instead of competing with BJP, Congress leaders are fighting each other: Ripun Bora

Trinamool Congress leader Ripun Bora on April 18 alleged that Congress leaders are fighting with each other instead of competing with BJP. Appreciating party Chief Mamata Banerjee, he also said that only TMC can fight BJP. “I was associated with the Congress party for nearly 40 years. I have no grievance against the Congress and its leaders. I resigned on a few policy and ideological matters. The way BJP has grown has threatened the social fabric of the country. Congress being the grand old party should have fought the BJP but there was a lot of fighting within the party. I am convinced only TMC can fight BJP,” TMC leader Bora added.