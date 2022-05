Inspector in jail asked me to go underground else I could get encountered: Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on May 23 alleged that once an Inspector in the jail threatened him to go underground otherwise he can get encountered. “When an Inspector can threaten in the jail, 'go underground, you have several cases against you, you can get encountered,' then it is difficult to say what my journey is, in the face of such dangers,” the Samajwadi Party leader said.