INS Vikrant is evidence of hard work, impact and commitment of India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Kochi shipyard limited on September 02. “From the seashores of Kerala, every Indian is becoming a witness today to the sunrise of a new future. This ceremony on INS Vikrant is a call for the strengthening morale of India on a global horizon,” said the Prime Minister while addressing the audience at the event. “Vikrant is large and grand, Vikrant is distinct, Vikrant is special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hard work, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century,” he added.

