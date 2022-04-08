INS Vikrant fund building: Shiv Sena’s allegation has no ground, says Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on April 07 addressed the corruption allegations put forward by Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, and said that the allegations ‘have no ground’. “The allegations put by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut have no ground. When the corruption done under the Thackeray governement is being exposed, they are doing stunts to involve my name in scams,” he said. Earlier on April 07, reports surfaced of a complaint being filed by Baban Bhonsle at Trombay PS against Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya for collecting funds worth Rs 57 crores to save INS Vikrant.