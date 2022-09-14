INS Vikrant A defining moment in Indias indigenous militaryexpedition

India, in line with its ambitions of self-reliance, recently added its first domestically developed aircraft carrier INS Vikrant into its naval arsenal. With this military milestone, India has joined the elite group of nations that have the niche craft and that have the competence to develop an aircraft carrier on their own. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the event where INS Vikrant was officially commissioned.