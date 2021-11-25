Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

INS Vela | PM Modi | Noida International Airport | DNA: Top News of the Day | November 25, 2021

{"id":"2921147","source":"DNA","title":" INS Vela | PM Modi | Noida International Airport | DNA: Top News of the Day | November 25, 2021","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 25 (Thursday).","summary":"Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 25 (Thursday).","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-ins-vela-pm-modi-noida-international-airport-dna-top-news-of-the-day-november-25-2021-2921147","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006941-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/DNA_TOP_NEWS_2511.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637836202","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 04:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 04:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921147"}

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on November 25 (Thursday).

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.