{"id":"2921127","source":"DNA","title":"INS Vela: Indian Navy to commission fourth Scorpene submarine","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"In a major boost to the dynamics of marine warfare the Indian Navy is all set to commission INS Vela. It is fourth stealth Scorpene-class submarine under project 75. INS Vela will be commissioned by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. ","summary":"In a major boost to the dynamics of marine warfare the Indian Navy is all set to commission INS Vela. It is fourth stealth Scorpene-class submarine under project 75. INS Vela will be commissioned by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-ins-vela-indian-navy-to-commission-fourth-scorpene-submarine-2921127","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006876-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/INS_VELLA.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637826603","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 01:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 01:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921127"}