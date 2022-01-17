INS Khukri decommissioned after 32 years of service reaches Diu

INS Khukri, the first indigenously built missile corvette, reached Diu on January 16. It was decommissioned after 32 years of service in December last year. However, Diu administration will formally get INS Khukri on January 26 and will be available for public viewing. "Diu administration will get it formally on Jan 26 and will be available for public viewing," Collector Saloni Rai said. People thronged the coast to take a glimpse of first indigenously built missile corvette. It was a part of both the Western and Eastern Fleets.