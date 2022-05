Innocent people are being killed every day: Mehbooba Mufti on killing of Amreen Bhat

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met family of deceased TV artist Amreen Bhat in Budgam on May 27. Terrorists fired upon Bhat at her residence in Chadoora, Budgam on May 25. While talking to ANI, she said, “Situation is deteriorating, innocent people are being killed every day.”