{"id":"2918008","source":"DNA","title":"Inmates of District Jail Jammu spread ‘Roshni’","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"head of Diwali, inmates of District Jail Jammu are making decorative candles under the brand name ‘Roshni’. According to Superintendent District Jail Jammu, Mirza Saleem Ahmad Beig, all the inmates had been trained to make candles and this skill can help them earn livelihood once they get released. The inmates have been provided with adequate raw material and infrastructure to make candles. ","summary":"head of Diwali, inmates of District Jail Jammu are making decorative candles under the brand name ‘Roshni’. According to Superintendent District Jail Jammu, Mirza Saleem Ahmad Beig, all the inmates had been trained to make candles and this skill can help them earn livelihood once they get released. The inmates have been provided with adequate raw material and infrastructure to make candles. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-inmates-of-district-jail-jammu-spread-roshni-2918008","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003507-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v26.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635769202","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 05:50 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 05:50 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918008"}