Inflation projected at 67 pc in Q1 2022-23 RBI Governor

In a Press Conference on August 05 in Mumbai, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das shared details about inflation. “Inflation is projected at 6.7 per cent in Q1 2022-23, Q2 at 7.1 per cent, Q3 at 6.4 per cent, and Q4 at 5.8 per cent, CPI inflation for Q1- 2023-24 is projected at 5 per cent,” he said.