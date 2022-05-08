Infinix Note 12 comes with different variants, has a Doctor Strange connection

The Hong Kong based giant Infinix is ready to launch its new Doctor Strange edition smartphones in India on May 20. Pairing up with Marvel Studios to launch its Note 6 series, Infinix's lineup includes some stellar smartphones like Note 12 and Note 12 Turbo. Set to launch on Flipkart this month, these special edition phones fall into the broad category of premium gaming smartphones, but what separates them from the rest is their great overall entertainment experience.