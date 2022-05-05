Infiltration bid foiled with tunnel detection done in view of Amarnath Yatra BSF IG

Addressing a Press Conference in Samba, Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General (IG) D K Boora on May 05 said that they have received success to foil the continuous efforts from beyond the border (Pakistan), especially keeping in view the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. He said, “In BSF's border domination effort, we received success last evening, May 04, at around 5:30 pm. In our tunnel-detection exercise, our team detected a tunnel. Upon search, an opening was found with green coloured sandbags used for shutting it.”“I extend my greetings for the success. The tunnel is 150 m long; 100 m from the border to the fence and 50 m beyond. We have received success to foil the continuous efforts from beyond the border, especially keeping in view the upcoming Amarnath Yatra,” BSF IG Boora added.