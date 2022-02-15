Industries will be made world-class if BJP voted to power in Punjab, promises Piyush Goyal

While addressing traders in Batala, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on February 14 said that BJP will work to free Punjab from the trap of drugs and terror. He said, “BJP will work to free Punjab from the trap of drugs and terror. Industries will be made world-class if BJP is voted to power. AAP made false promises to public during COVID-19 crisis. Wherever Rahul Gandhi visits, he ends up helping BJP.”