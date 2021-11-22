Industries Dept received proposals worth Rs 29000 crore in 9 months in JK LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the gathering at the inauguration of The Chinars, the new Aayakar Bhawan and Residential Complex in Srinagar on November 22. He said that because of Finance Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir have been on the path of development. Sinha also added, “Jammu and Kashmir has remained untouched by industrialization since independence. For the first time, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new industrial development schemes worth Rs 28,400 crore have been started. Industries Department has received proposals worth Rs 29,000 crore in 9 months. Out of which we have approved an investment of Rs 1,400 crore. Lands have been given for development, work has started. We will approve proposals up to Rs 35,000 crore by December.”