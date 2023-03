Indore temple stepwell collapse incident: Death toll rises to 35, 18 others rescued

The roof of a stepwell at a temple in Indore caved in on March 30 during Ram Navami celebrations. The death toll in the Indore temple stepwell collapse incident has mounted to 35 as of March 31. According to the police, around 18 people have been rescued. 75 army personnel, along with teams of NDRF and SDRF, are on the spot for the rescue operation. More details are awaited.