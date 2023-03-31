Search icon
Indore temple stepwell collapse: Death toll mounts to 35

At least 35 people have died and several are feared to be trapped under the debris, after the stepwell of the Shree Baleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore collapsed on the morning of March 30. Several devotees including women, men and children are still trapped. A rescue operation is still underway.The incident took place at around 11 am, when ‘havan’ was underway. Police, Municipal Corporation, district administration SDRF, QRF, several ambulances along with the entire staff are present on the spot.

