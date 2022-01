Indore reported 1,890 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 16, informs CMHO

Amid a constant rise in COVID-19 cases, Indore reported 1,890 new cases on January 16, informed city Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Bhure Singh Setia. “There are no serious symptoms in these cases, majority being under home isolation. 153 patients are hospitalized, 12 cases with comorbidities needed ICU and 28 needed oxygen-beds,” he added.