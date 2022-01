Indore police seize 16,000 kg of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakhs, 5 held

The Indore Police on January 05 seized about 16,000 kg of ganja or cannabis worth Rs 50 lakhs from a godown in the city. As many as 5 people have been held. “This is one of the major seizure done so far, police probe is underway,” said Guruprasad Parashar, Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP). The accused were arrested under the charges of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.