Indore Police initiate investigation in incident of traffic cop slapping e-rickshaw driver

A video of a traffic cop slapping an e-rickshaw driver in Indore, went viral on the social media. While speaking on the matter, Indore Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Patidar on March 25 informed that an investigation has been initiated. “An investigation has been initiated in the incident (a traffic cop slapped an e-rickshaw driver for allegedly violating traffic rules). The incident took place yesterday,” the ADCP said.