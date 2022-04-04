Indore Police busts gang selling fake brown sugar five held

Indore Police on April 03 busted a gang and have arrested five persons for selling fake brown sugar. 150 kg of goods, Rs 4 lakh in cash, note counting machine were recovered from their possession. 150 kg of goods worth more than 15 crores, Rs 4 lakh in cash, and a note counting machine were recovered from them. So far, five people have been arrested in the case.