Indore man, his son with Down Syndrome prepare to go on Everest Base Camp trek

Indore-based man is all set to go on Everest Base Camp trek with his son suffering from Down Syndrome. Aditya Tiwari has been preparing for last six months for trekking along with his son. His son will be the first and youngest child with Down Syndrome to attempt the Everest Base Camp trek. Aditya Tiwari hopes that the trek would help in improving his son’s medical condition.“He is being with me since 2016. I want to spread awareness that special orphan children can also achieve; have been focusing on his training for 6 months for this trek,” Aditya added.