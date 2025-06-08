Indore Couple Missing Raja Raghuvanshi’s Brother Reacts To New CCTV Seeks Meghalaya Govt Help

Indore Couple Missing: Raja Raghuvanshi’s Brother Reacts To New CCTV, Seeks Meghalaya Govt Help Vipul Raghuvanshi, brother of missing man Raja Raghuvanshi, has appealed for stronger cooperation from the Meghalaya government in the ongoing investigation. His appeal comes after a new CCTV clip surfaced, showing possible clues, including a shirt that could belong to the missing Indore man. Vipul questioned the police probe, urging authorities to take the case seriously. The mystery around the Indore couple's fate in Meghalaya continues to deepen.