Indore artist makes 12,000 sq ft of rangoli on eve of International Women’s Day

On the eve of International Women's Day, Indore artist Shikha Sharma made 12 thousand square feet of rangoli in Indore. A team of 20 including Shikha took two days to complete the rangoli. Artists depicted women empowerment through their rangoli art. “We completed this rangoli in two days. On the occasion of Women's Day, we made this rangoli displaying women empowerment,” said Shikha Sharma.