Indo-Japan joint military exercise ‘Dharma Guardian 2022’ underway in Karnataka

Indian and Japanese Army contingents together carried out mock drill during the joint military exercise 'Dharma Guardian 2022’ at Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi, Karnataka. The annual military exercise between Indian and Japanese Army commenced on February 27 and will continue till March 10. Exercise ‘Dharma Guardian 2022’ is an annual military training exercise being conducted in India since 2018.