Indira Gandhi's 105th birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about 'Iron lady of India'

Today is India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 105th birth anniversary. Gandhi was born on this day in 1917. Indira Gandhi was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India. Her mother, Kamala Nehru was a freedom fighter and leader of the Indian National Congress. She was born on November 19, 1917 in Allahabad.