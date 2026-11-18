IndiGo Extends Suspension Of All Flights To Riyadh Jeddah Dammam And Madinah Until November 30
Low-cost carrier IndiGo has extended the suspension of all flights connecting India to Saudi Arabia's four major hubs—Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah—through November 30, 2026, amid ongoing regional security concerns.
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Low-cost carrier IndiGo has extended the suspension of all flights connecting India to Saudi Arabia's four major hubs—Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah—through November 30, 2026, amid ongoing regional security concerns.