Indigo aircraft: Go Ground Maruti vehicle stopped under nose area at IGI Airport

A Go Ground Maruti vehicle stopped under the nose area of the Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ that was parked at Terminal T-2 IGI Airport in Delhi on August 02. It was an Indigo flight 6E-2022 (Delhi–Patna). However, no injuries or damage have been reported in this incident. The Aircraft departed as per the scheduled time. Further investigation is being carried out by DAS-NR.