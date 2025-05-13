Indigo Air India Flights Cancelled For May 13 Amid India Pakistan Tensions Security Concerns

IndiGo and Air India have suspended flight operations to several cities in northern and western India for May 13, citing precautionary airspace restrictions and heightened security measures amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. IndiGo has cancelled all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 11:59 pm on Saturday. In a statement, the airline said, "We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates." Air India also announced the cancellation of two-way flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.