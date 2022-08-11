Search icon
Indigenously designed gun would be used during I-Day celebrations this year: Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar addressed the media on August 10 in New Delhi. He talked about the new initiatives being taken at the event of India’s 75th Independence Day.He said, “We will use an indigenously designed gun for the ceremonial gun salute during the 75th Independence Day celebrations this year. NCC cadets from districts across the country dressed in their local attire will be seated in front of Red Fort in the formation of map of India to showcase the cultural diversity of India. This year, we have invited mortuary workers, street vendors, Anganwadi workers and Mudra Scheme beneficiaries as special guests for the 15th August Independence Day celebrations. We are also starting an online invitation portal with help of Bharat Electronics. This year online invitations were initiated in three ministries and we hope to use it for our national events on a large scale basis in future.”

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack while working out in gym, rushed to hospital
