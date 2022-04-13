Indigenous Dornier-228 aircraft to be a game changer in NE connectivity: Civil Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is upbeat to enhance the air connectivity in the North-east region by introducing indigenous Dornier-228 aircrafts. On Tuesday, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the first indigenously-made Dornier 228 flight from Assam’s Dibrugarh to Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat. Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that Northeast state connectivity is a priority under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) and the ministry has taken northeast as the priority area to connect various places with either fixed wing or helicopters. The major thrust is also Arunachal Pradesh, which is the biggest state in the north-eastern region.