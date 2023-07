Indians Vs Khalistanis | Record rainfall | Bengal Panchayat Election Death Toll | News Wrap, July 9

Record rain in 40 years paralyses Delhi, monsoon fury in North India, 5 deaths. Indian community vs Khalistani protesters outside consulate in Canada. Vande Bharat's new look inspired by Tricolour. Bengal Panchayat Election Death Toll Mounts 19, MHA Said No Violence In Booths Where Force Deployed.

