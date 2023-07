Indians vs Khalistanis in Canada! Indian diaspora counters protesting K-radicals with Tricolour

Once again, pro-Khalistanis showed their ugly face in Canada. A mass protest was witnessed outside the Indian Consulate in Canada by Khalistan supporters. However, the Indian community gave a befitting reply to the K-radicals. They countered the separatist elements with Indian National flags in their hands.

