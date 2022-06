Indians need to spread history, culture of tribals to world: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, while speaking at inauguration of National Tribal Research Institute on June 07 in Delhi said that the people of India must spread the history and culture of tribals in the world. “PM Modi has always said that country’s development isn’t possible without development of tribal people. We’ve to spread the history, culture and development of tribals in India, to the world,” he said.