Indians evacuated from Ukraine bring their furry friends

Amid the growing tension between Ukraine and Russia, evacuated Indian citizens from the war-torn country have refused to leave their pets behind. "I am from Maharashtra and was stranded in Kyiv. I brought my pet Luna, who has been with me for three months. To save her life was saving my life, I could not leave her. I also brought a cat with me, who's been with me for 3 years," said a student rescued from Ukraine.