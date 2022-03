Indian Youth Congress workers stage protest against rising inflation, fuel price hike in Delhi

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on March 29 staged a protest outside Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in Shastri Bhawan against rising inflation and hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. The protesters raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government and demanded a rollback of the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder.